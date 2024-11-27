Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $538,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 85.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average of $62.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.56 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 64.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

