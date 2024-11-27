Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 170.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,384,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203,276 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,237,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443,351 shares during the last quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $84,018,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,177,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,350,000 after buying an additional 2,711,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,625,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,874,000 after buying an additional 2,642,472 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

