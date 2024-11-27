Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 374 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $200.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $220.38. The company has a market capitalization of $183.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.