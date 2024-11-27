Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.2 %

CRWD stock opened at $364.30 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.86 and its 200 day moving average is $312.52. The firm has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 527.97, a P/E/G ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.08.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

