China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) Short Interest Down 94.7% in November

China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the October 31st total of 374,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHSYF remained flat at $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. China Medical System has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93.

China Medical System Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, markets, and promotes pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China. The company's products include Plendil for the treatment of hypertension and stable angina pectoris; XinHuoSu for the treatment of acute heart failure; Deanxit for the treating mild-to-moderate depression, anxiety, and psychosomatic affections; Ursofalk for the treatment of cholesterol gallstones in the gallbladder, cholestatic liver disease, and biliary reflux gastritis; Salofalk for treating Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's disease; Bioflor for the treatment of diarrhea; Combizym for dyspepsia; Augentropfen Stulln Mono eye drops to treat senile macula degeneration and asthenopia; and Hirudoid for blunt traumata with or without hematomas and superficial phlebitis insofar.

