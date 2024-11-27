China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Update

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 913.3% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

China Merchants Bank Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIHKY traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.04. 42,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,977. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64. China Merchants Bank has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.36.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $11.05 billion during the quarter.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

