Clark Estates Inc. NY Sells 29,800 Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Clark Estates Inc. NY reduced its stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned about 0.32% of Definitive Healthcare worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $9,283,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,053,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,813 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,480,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,535,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter worth $1,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

DH stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $540.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.33. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

