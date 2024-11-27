Clifford Capital Partners LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 135,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 32,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Trading Down 0.6 %

TEF stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. Telefónica, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TEF. HSBC raised Telefónica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised Telefónica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

