CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the October 31st total of 111,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CN Energy Group. Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of CN Energy Group. stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.36. 446,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,834,807. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. CN Energy Group. has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $3.60.

Get CN Energy Group. alerts:

About CN Energy Group.

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CN Energy Group. Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of wood-based activated carbon primarily in China. The company’s activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production.

Receive News & Ratings for CN Energy Group. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CN Energy Group. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.