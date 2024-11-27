Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives $251.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $255.22.

COIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.44, for a total value of $81,776.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,703.24. This represents a 4.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.94, for a total transaction of $283,410.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,240,262.94. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 178,966 shares of company stock valued at $47,064,922 over the last 90 days. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 148,906 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 135.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,756,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 30,012 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $293.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $112.18 and a fifty-two week high of $341.75.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

