Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Lowered by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,318,061 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 190,800 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 7.5% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $55,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Comcast by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,920,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $80,232,000 after purchasing an additional 68,139 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,210,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $92,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in Comcast by 3,816.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 558,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,866,000 after purchasing an additional 544,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.11.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie upped their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

