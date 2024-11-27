Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Commercial National Financial Stock Performance

CNAF opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26. Commercial National Financial has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $11.14.

Get Commercial National Financial alerts:

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.