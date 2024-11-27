CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

CompX International Stock Up 4.1 %

CompX International stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,035. CompX International has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $341.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary A. Tidlund sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $57,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,057. This trade represents a 23.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompX International

CompX International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CompX International stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CompX International Inc. ( NYSE:CIX Free Report ) by 118.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CompX International were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

