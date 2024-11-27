Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Consumers Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CBKM remained flat at $18.51 during trading hours on Wednesday. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37. Consumers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $20.01.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

