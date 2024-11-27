Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Trading 25.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) shot up 25.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 69,866 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 61,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Corsa Coal Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$28.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.87.

Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$50.30 million during the quarter. Corsa Coal had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. Analysts predict that Corsa Coal Corp. will post 0.7455 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corsa Coal Company Profile

Corsa Coal Corp. mines, processes, and sells metallurgical coal in the Asia, North America, South America, and Europe. The company is involved in the exploring, acquiring, and developing coal resource properties. Its flagship mine is the Casselman Mine property with approximately 6.2 million tons of clean coking coal located in the Maryland, United States.

