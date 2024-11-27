Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,354 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 6.5% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 970,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,952,000 after acquiring an additional 49,969 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 529,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 48,935 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 104.3% in the first quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 17,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 263,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 14,314 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIC opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

