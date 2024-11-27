CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 246,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,665,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.59% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 85,052 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1,256.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 418,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 388,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 518,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares during the period.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $23.92.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

