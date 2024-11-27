CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,380 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $9,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFEB. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 4.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 0.2 %

FFEB stock opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.