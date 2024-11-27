CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 21,928 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 237.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,928 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $239.94 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $156.56 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

