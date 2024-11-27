CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 6,436 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $299.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $224.45 and a 52 week high of $299.47.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

