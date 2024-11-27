CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,944 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.0% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $28,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 572.2% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $509.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $494.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.12. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $382.66 and a 52-week high of $515.58.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

