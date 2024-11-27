CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $17.77 Million Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 403,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF worth $17,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 22,465 shares during the period. HFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 256.5% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 79,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 57,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000.

Get Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Price Performance

TPLC opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average is $42.41.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Cuts Dividend

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.0084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th.

(Free Report)

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.