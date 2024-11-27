CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $13,492,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of CRH by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 11,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 621.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 45,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of CRH by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 56,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 35,009 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH stock opened at $102.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. CRH plc has a one year low of $61.51 and a one year high of $103.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.96.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. CRH’s payout ratio is 37.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

