CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $375.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s current price.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.43.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $364.30 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 527.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.86 and its 200-day moving average is $312.52.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at $40,954,251.12. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 59.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $769,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $147,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

