Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives $334.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $337.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $294.00 to $408.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.04, for a total value of $57,840.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,427,503.12. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 6,489 shares of company stock worth $2,357,531 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $377.59 on Wednesday. Cummins has a one year low of $222.04 and a one year high of $377.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $338.79 and its 200-day moving average is $305.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.97. Cummins had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

