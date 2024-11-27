CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stake Cut by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CYBR. JMP Securities raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.37.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $328.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,214.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.74. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $191.56 and a 52-week high of $332.05.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

