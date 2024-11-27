Cynosure Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Cynosure Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Cynosure Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cynosure Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.77. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

