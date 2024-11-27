Cynosure Group LLC Has $14.39 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cynosure Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 272,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,794 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Cynosure Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 58,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $424,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12,825.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $43.93 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.17.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

