Cynosure Group LLC Has $764,000 Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Cynosure Group LLC cut its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 729,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 426,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,291,000 after acquiring an additional 52,218 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 407,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 231,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,687,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 159,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,263,000 after purchasing an additional 14,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $456.88.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $512.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.01 and a 1 year high of $548.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $418.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $2,216,936.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,191.57. The trade was a 90.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

