D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 8,829 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $13,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.96 and a 12-month high of $33.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.65%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

