D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Breakwater Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total transaction of $534,554.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,696. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The trade was a 44.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,117 shares of company stock valued at $25,050,901. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.1 %

ETN stock opened at $377.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $149.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $345.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $224.52 and a 12 month high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.83.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

