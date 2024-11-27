D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $9,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,571,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $340,654,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after acquiring an additional 368,410 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in PPG Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,710 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 12.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,404,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,751,000 after purchasing an additional 152,719 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,142,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,862,000 after buying an additional 100,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.93.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,513.20. This trade represents a 12.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $123.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.88 and its 200 day moving average is $127.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.07 and a 52 week high of $151.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.11%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.