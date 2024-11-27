D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 220.3% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 177.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

