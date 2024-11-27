Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,687 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,028,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $842,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Vistra by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vistra by 12.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 50,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth about $1,185,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of VST stock opened at $162.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $168.67.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $33,413,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,352,424.58. The trade was a 39.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total transaction of $18,878,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,849,637.12. The trade was a 31.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on VST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.10.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

