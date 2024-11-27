Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 170 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,227 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 120.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 66 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $2,325.96 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,363.97 and a 1 year high of $2,388.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,025.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1,897.60.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $47.40 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $55.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 187.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 4.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,025.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,093.40.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

