Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,416 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,181,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,473,000 after acquiring an additional 570,293 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $545,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 20.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 795,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 48,456 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:F opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.02.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

