Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.32 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,398 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 30.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 199,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 46,575 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The company has a market cap of $205.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

