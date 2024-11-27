Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 4,440 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 206,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,702,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 62.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $167.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $625,633.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,038.96. The trade was a 14.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

J opened at $140.69 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $101.64 and a one year high of $150.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.71). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

