David Maxwell Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Buru Energy Limited (ASX:BRU) Stock

Buru Energy Limited (ASX:BRU – Get Free Report) insider David Maxwell purchased 1,000,000 shares of Buru Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,000.00 ($28,571.43).
Buru Energy Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.
About Buru Energy
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Buru Energy
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Buru Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buru Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.