David Maxwell Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Buru Energy Limited (ASX:BRU) Stock

Buru Energy Limited (ASX:BRU – Get Free Report) insider David Maxwell purchased 1,000,000 shares of Buru Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,000.00 ($28,571.43).

Buru Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

About Buru Energy

Buru Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources in Western Australia. The company operates through Oil Production, Exploration, and Energy Transition segments. It holds interests in a portfolio of petroleum exploration permits and licenses for conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon resources, carbon capture, and storage and battery minerals exploration located in Canning Basin in the southwest Kimberley region of Western Australia where it owns and operates 100% of the conventional gas and condensate discovery at Rafael 1.

