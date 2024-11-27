David Yuan Sells 189,785 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) Director David Yuan sold 189,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $8,162,652.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,829 shares in the company, valued at $8,551,635.29. This trade represents a 48.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Toast Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE TOST traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.17. 4,875,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,415,222. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.08, a PEG ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $44.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TOST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Toast from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $438,301,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 50.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,449,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205,053 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Toast by 2,889.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,829,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,893 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Toast by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,517,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Toast by 1,475.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 850,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,091,000 after purchasing an additional 796,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Further Reading

