Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.76 and last traded at $43.76, with a volume of 1070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.36.
Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $700.99 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.89.
Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Company Profile
The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.
