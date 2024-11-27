Decentral Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Decentral Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the October 31st total of 366,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,575,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Decentral Life Stock Down 20.0 %

WDLF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 855,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,697,232. Decentral Life has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Decentral Life Company Profile

Decentral Life, Inc operates as a technology business incubator that develops and licenses social networking and ecommerce technologies. The company develops and offers Seed technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) powered social network and Ecommerce platform to enhance speed, security, and accuracy on the niche social networks using blockchain technology.

