Decentral Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Decentral Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the October 31st total of 366,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,575,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Decentral Life Stock Down 20.0 %
WDLF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 855,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,697,232. Decentral Life has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
Decentral Life Company Profile
