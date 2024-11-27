Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Short Interest Update

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a growth of 1,896.5% from the October 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,138.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DWVYF remained flat at $29.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90. Derwent London has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $30.30.

Separately, Citigroup raised Derwent London to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

