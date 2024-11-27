Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.45 and last traded at $35.45, with a volume of 1789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.18.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.94.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,626,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,841 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,430,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,741 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,211,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,677,000 after buying an additional 108,172 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,842,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,136,000 after purchasing an additional 160,574 shares during the period. Finally, Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,751,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,991,000 after acquiring an additional 60,635 shares during the period.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.