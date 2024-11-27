Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST) Short Interest Up 500.0% in November

Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Distoken Acquisition Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DIST traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,986. Distoken Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85.

Get Distoken Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distoken Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Distoken Acquisition by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,768 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in Distoken Acquisition by 9,908.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 111,770 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Distoken Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,227,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Distoken Acquisition by 0.6% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 249,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Distoken Acquisition by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 265,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Distoken Acquisition Company Profile

Distoken Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focus on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses in the technology industry in Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Distoken Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distoken Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.