DRW Securities LLC Acquires New Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 31,144 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 34.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 56,881,356 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,240,659 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,047,000 after buying an additional 1,823,928 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 10,997.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,167,056 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after buying an additional 1,156,540 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 743.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,246,742 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,013,000 after buying an additional 1,098,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,904 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,084,000 after acquiring an additional 787,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

AAL stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.93.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

