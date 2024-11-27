DRW Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 46,000 SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of SecureWorks at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in SecureWorks by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,324,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 32,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 16,327 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 12.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 327,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 36,816 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 316,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the period. 14.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCWX. Barclays increased their target price on SecureWorks from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

SCWX opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $9.76.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $82.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

