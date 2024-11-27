DRW Securities LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

DRW Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,812,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,026,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,902,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,832,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 274.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 305,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after acquiring an additional 224,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,677,000.

Shares of XME opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $70.49.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

