DRW Securities LLC Purchases 4,144 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

DRW Securities LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 106.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at $1,253,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 757.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 10,452 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 572.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 189,484 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 51.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 25,701 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Compass Point started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. The trade was a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS opened at $84.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.84. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.24 and a 52-week high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

