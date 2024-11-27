DRW Securities LLC Sells 5,675 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

DRW Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 73.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 37.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.12.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $228.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $154.75 and a 12 month high of $237.37. The stock has a market cap of $211.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.43.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 97.23%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

